Penn State’s Ament picked No. 1 in Premiere Lacrosse League draft

Folks, Penn State has a No. 1 overall draft pick.

Archers Lacrosse Club picked Penn State attackman Grant Ament No. 1 overall in the Premiere Lacrosse Collegiate draft Wednesday night.

The PLL features is a new pro lacrosse league started in 2019. The teams are not tied to a specific city like in other sports. Instead, the league has seven teams that tour the country over a 14-week season.

Ament set Penn State records and conference records for points and assists, which included an NCAA single-season record for assists with 96 in 2019. He finished with 11 goals and 29 assists in just six games in 2020.

As you know by now, his senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide. He had the option to return to Penn State thanks to an NCAA waiver that allowed spring sports seniors to have an extra year of eligibility. Instead, Ament decided to move on from Penn State.