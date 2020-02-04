Penn State’s dual at Iowa broke ratings records for Big Ten Network

The Big Ten Network announced last week’s Penn State vs. Iowa wrestling dual was the most-watched wrestling broadcast in history.

The dual between No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State was also the highest-rated sporting event on Friday, Dec. 31, out of all sports on all networks.

Penn State lost the dual 19-17 in a contest that came down to the final bout.

Watch the video above to hear what Penn State coach Cael Sanderson has to say about the growing popularity of wrestling.

Below is an excerpt of a media release from the Big Ten Network detailing the viewership from Friday’s dual:

“On Jan. 31, No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 2 Penn State became the most-watched wrestling telecast in BTN history as well as the day’s highest-rated college sporting event across all networks. The Big Ten dual averaged 342,955 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, which eclipsed the Ohio State vs. Penn State meet in 2018 (309,265 viewers) by +11%.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions broadcast capped a run of three consecutive nights in which BTN featured the highest-rated college sporting event across all television networks. On Wednesday night, Indiana vs. Penn State men’s basketball averaged 325,205 viewers and earned the No. 1 distinction. On Thursday, Iowa vs. Maryland men’s basketball averaged 455,490 viewers en route to the top spot. “