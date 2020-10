Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, left, defensive lineman Taron Vincent, second from right, and defensive end Chase Young, right, put the pressure on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Penn State’s second game of the season against Ohio State now has a kickoff time and TV network assignment.

No. 8 Penn State will host No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday, October 31. The Big Ten announced the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. televised on ABC.

Check out the start times and television designations for Week 2 of Big Ten football. pic.twitter.com/uxMaZ6FXdG — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 19, 2020

Penn State will first play at Indiana this coming Saturday, Oct. 24, at 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.