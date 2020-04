Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler will join the Denver Broncos whenever football activities resume nationwide.

The Broncos picked up Hamler in the second round of the NFL draft at No. 46 overall. He joins former Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton in Denver. The Broncos drafted Hamilton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Hamler as he joins forces once again with Hamilton.