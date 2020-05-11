Penn State’s Hults named Big Ten player of the year

Penn State defenceman Cole Hults plays against Alaska Fairbanks during an NCAA hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-0. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Penn State hockey took home some top honors Monday.

The Big Ten named PSU defenseman Cole Hults Big Ten player of the year and Big Ten defensive player of the year. According to a media release, Hults is the first Nittany Lion to earn Big Ten player of the year honors.

Hults scored a career-best eight goals this past season which tied a Penn State record for most goals as a defenseman. He also had a career-best 22 assists.

Hults did not miss a game in his Penn State career. He came to Penn State in the fall of 2017 and played in 111 straight games.

Hults joins four other teammates who landed on Big Ten all-conference teams Monday. Nate Sucese, along with Hults, earned first-team All Big Ten honors. Evan Barratt earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while Alex Limoges and Peyton Jones earned honorable mention honors.