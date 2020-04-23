Penn State’s Jordan Stout could be a triple threat

He might be able to do it all, except hold his own field goal tries.

Penn State kicker Jordan Stout is expected to take over the punting duties for the Nittany Lions in 2020. Last season, he kicked off and was designated as the field goal kicker for field goals longer than 50 yards.

He set a new school record for longest field goal hitting a 57-yarder against Pitt in week two.

Now, you expect to see him on kickoff, long field goals and booming punts.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Penn State special teams coach Joe Lorig.