Denver Broncos draft Penn State’s KJ Hamler with 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hamler is the second wide receiver drafted by the Broncos in this year’s draft. Denver used their first-round pick, the 15th-overall selection, on Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Hamler caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at Penn State.