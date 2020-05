Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. has a history with the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry coached Scott when he was a player at Western Carolina. Scott then served as a graduate assistant at Lousiana Lafayette when Pry was the defensive coordinator for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Now Scott takes over as the defensive line coach for the Penn State.

