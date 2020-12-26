Penn State’s Oweh declares for NFL Draft

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) chases Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

One Penn State pass rusher will pursue his NFL dreams.

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh has declared for the NFL draft.

I love you Happy Valley…can’t wait to chase my dreams💙 pic.twitter.com/ZtjbFT018D — “OWEH” (@JaysonOweh) December 26, 2020

Oweh just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season at Penn State. He has an interesting football story as well. Oweh only played two years of high school football at Blair Academy (NJ) before giving football a shot.

Oweh originally planned to only play basketball at Blair Academy before becoming a football player. He had to learn how to play and he exploded on to the scene. He eventually was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game where he announced his commitment to Penn State.

After redshirting at Penn State, Oweh made his mark. He registered 11.5 sacks in his final two years as a Nittany Lion. He totaled 63 tackles in his collegiate career.

Oweh projects as an edge rusher or outside linebacker in the NFL.