Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth to have season-ending surgery

Pat Freiermuth will have season-ending surgery for an injury suffered against Ohio State. Penn State Head Coach James Franklin informed the media following Penn State’s 41-21 loss to Iowa.

Freiermuth was on the sidelines in street clothes and did not warm up before the Iowa game. He did exit the tunnel with the captains pregame.

The tight end had a reception in 29 consecutive games coming into the contest with Iowa and was tied for the nation’s longest streak among his position.

Freiermuth had 310 yards on 23 catches this season and one touchdown. Through his three seasons in the program, Freiermuth had 1,185 yards on 92 receptions and 16 touchdowns.