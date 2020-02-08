Penn State’s star player featured in children’s book

Lamar Stevens chose to return to Penn State for his senior season and now you will find him on the pages of a children’s book as well as on the court.

Stevens will be featured in 15-page children’s book called “Lamar’s Climb: A Journey to Happy Valley.” The first 2,000 fans to enter Penn State’s game against Minnesota Saturday will receive a free copy.

The book had some unique illustrators as well. People with special needs put together the illustrations including some with connections to the team like team manager Patrick Northrup-Moore and Sammy Urgo. Sammy is the daughter of associate head coach Keith Urgo.

The book hopes to help teach geography mapping the path from Philadelphia to State College.

The book is a Penn State product so to speak – coming together between collaboration between people working in athletics and promotion.

A Penn State spokesperson said the school hopes to make the book available for people not able to attend Saturday’s game, but as of Thursday, those plans were still in development.

Penn State’s game against Minnesota 4 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center is sold out for the first time in nearly nine years.

Watch the video above for more.