Penn State’s Washington has family connection to Illinois football

It didn’t take any time at all for freshman wideout Parker Washington to make an impact at Penn State.

Maybe that’s because it’s a family thing.

Washington’s father Christopher played college football at Mississippi State and Air Force. His cousin former Tennessee – and current Steelers – quarterback Josh Dobbs. His other cousin Tyler Tolbert played college football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Then there’s his sister Ashton Washington. She serves as the Director of High School Relations for the Illinois football program.

The two siblings will be on opposite sidelines Saturday when Penn State hosts Illinois in its Big Ten “Champions Week” game.

Washington is No. 2 on the team in receiving. He has 35 catches for 473 yards and six touchdowns.

