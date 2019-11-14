Pennsylvania artist creating unique Penn State, sports pieces

It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words.

Dan Duffy’s pictures literally contain thousands of words.

The Flourtown, PA resident creates what he calls, ‘Word Art,’ putting a personal touch on creating pictures out of a series of words. Duffy is a sports fan, and most of his works capture great sports moments or stadiums. He is also a Penn State fan, and has spent hundreds of hours working on Nittany Lions pieces.

He sells all of his pieces online, or at various pop-up shops in the south central Pennsylvania area during the holiday season. For more of his work, you can visit https://www.artofwords.com.