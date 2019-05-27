Pennsylvania Beats Maryland 21-0 in Big 33 Game Monday afternoon

(May 27) Harrisburg's Kane Everson threw for two touchdown passes, as Pennsylvania beat Maryland 21-0 in the annual Big 33 football classic. Everson's first touchdown pass went to Yusuf Terry to make it 7-0. Terry ran for a second touchdown. Then in the third quarter Everson connected with William Gibson to make it 21-0

Maryland's offense never got in gear. Maryland has now scored just six points total in the last two Big 33 games. The game was played on Memorial Day for the first time at Landis Field in Harrisburg