SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO (WHTM) – The United States U20 men’s team was eliminated Sunday night ahead of the semifinal round of the Under-20 World Cup, allowing Uruguay to advance.

The U20 team featured three Philadelphia Union players, with two hailing from Philadelphia. Defender Brandon Craig and forward Quinn Sullivan from the City of Brotherly Love represented the United States in the tournament run. Jack McGlynn of the Union from New York also played in the tournament at midfield.

The Union had the most players from a team in MLS representing the United States, followed by two each from LA Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes.

The United States entered the matchup having not conceded a single goal in their first four matches of the tournament.

Uruguay changed that early in the match, with Anderson Duarte scoring in the 21st minute after being set up with an empty goal by the Americans. The United States dug their hole deeper after Joshua Wynder scored an own goal and put Uruguay up 2-0.

The Americans were unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the match, giving Uruguay the upset win.

“That’s life. If you don’t have enough, you don’t win,” U.S. coach Mikey Varas told the official broadcaster after the match. “They fought, they have what they had and they had a great tournament here.”

Uruguay advanced along with South Korea to the semifinals on Sunday following the matches. Uruguay will face Israel and South Korea will take on Nigeria. None of the four remaining teams have ever won a U20 World Cup.