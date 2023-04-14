PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Can it be 40 years since Maurice Cheeks dunked and punctuated the Philadelphia 76ers’ sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers to win the 1983 NBA championship? Forty years since Moses Malone predicted a four-game sweep? Forty years since Julius Erving danced during a parade down Broad Street?

Since then, the 76ers have endured and trusted the Process. Charles Barkley came and went, so did Allen Iverson. There were some pretty good seasons, but mostly forgettable ones. The team hasn’t advanced past the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs since 2001.

Dr. J took note and during a speech last month at a ceremony honoring the 1983 team, he told a packed house that the championship players were there not just to be recognized, but to “challenge this year’s team to make it happen.” The basketball Hall of Famer added: “Forty years is way too long.”

Joel Embiid, James Harden and the rest of the 54-win Sixers will try to snap the drought starting Saturday in Philly against the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series.

Though the 45-win Nets are expected to be nothing more than a speedbump for the Sixers, the second round will likely present a more pressing challenge should the Boston Celtics also advance.

