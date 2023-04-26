KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks, two of which come from other franchises due to trades in the 2022 offseason.

The Eagles pick in the top ten thanks to a trade with the New Orleans Saints last offseason, netting the Eagles the Saints’ first round pick this year. The Eagles then have their own picks at the end of the first, second and third rounds before having to wait until the seventh round for their final two picks.

The Eagles acquired a second seventh round pick (219 overall) via the Texans from last offseason’s Jalen Reagor trade to the Vikings. Below is a full list of the Eagles’ picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick 10 (From NO)

Round 1, Pick 30

Round 2, Pick 62

Round 3, Pick 94

Round 7, Pick 219 (From HOU via MIN)

Round 7, Pick 248

The Philadelphia Eagles finished 15-4 overall in the 2022 season, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles finished the regular season 14-3 and were the top seed in the NFC, earning a first round bye. They beat both the Giants and 49ers convincingly at home in the NFC playoffs before falling to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Despite many unrestricted free agents, the Eagles maintained many key pieces from the 2022 Super Bowl team, including cornerback James Bradberry, defensive end Brandon Graham, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and center Jason Kelce. The Eagles also restructured Darius Slay’s contract and in the most important goal of the offseason, signed Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension to be the Eagles’ quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Some key losses for the Eagles in free agency included running back Miles Sanders, safeties C.J. Gardner Johnson and Marcus Epps, linebackers TJ Edwards and Kyzir White, and right guard Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles have addressed some of those holes in free agency by adding running back Rashaad Penny, safeties Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, so expect the Eagles to address offensive and defensive line depth at the top of the draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.