PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – After a draft with two first round picks, NHL free agency started July 1 at noon. These are the updates for the Philadelphia Flyers.

July 3

Defenseman Marc Staal is coming to Philadelphia on a one-year, $1.1 million contract. Staal spent 13 seasons with the New York Rangers after going 12th overall to them in the 2005 draft. In 2020 the Thunder Bay, Ontario native joined Detroit. After two seasons, Staal signed with the Florida Panthers in 2022. Last season Staal had 15 points with a +10 plus/minus rating across 82 games.

July 1

The Flyers signed forward Ryan Poehling to a one-year, $1.4 million contract. The 2017, 25th overall draft pick played in Montreal from 2018 to 2022 before joining the Pittsburgh Penguins this past season. In 53 games during the 2022-23 campaign, the center scored seven goals with seven assists.

Garnet Hathaway joined Philadelphia on a two-year, $4.78 million contract. The Kennebunkport, ME native just wrapped up his ninth season with the NHL. Hathaway started his career with Calgary where he played in the organization for four seasons before going to Washington.

After three seasons with the Capitals, the right winger split his 2022-23 season with Washington and Boston, finishing with the Capitals. Last season Hathaway had 22 points.