EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Flyers will face the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium in February for the NHL 2024 Stadium Series according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta each shared the information via Twitter, however the club has yet to make an official announcement about the event.

The last time the Flyers took it outside was against the Bruins in February 2021 at Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. The game was played without fans due to COVID-19. The meeting ended poorly for Philadelphia, with the Flyers getting crushed by the Bruins 7-3.

All-time, the Flyers are 1-3-1 in outdoor games.

The Devils had a successful campaign this season, making it to the second round of the playoffs before being knocked out by the Carolina Hurricanes. The New Jersey squad finished third in the NHL for points with 112.

The Flyers missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season and ended with a 31-38-13 record.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is an hour and a half drive from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, while the Devils play less than 10 miles from MetLife Stadium. With the relatively short commute for the neighboring opponents, fans will likely fill the 82,500-capacity stadium for the iconic outdoor event.

Another Metropolitan division clash is reported to be a part of the Stadium Series between in-state rivals the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders. Philadelphia will play either the day before or after the New York showdown.