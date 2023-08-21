PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 18-year-old defenseman Oliver Bonk to a three-year entry-level contract after selecting him as the 22nd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bonk spent last season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he posted 10 goals and 30 assists across 67 games. The Ottawa, Ontario native set career high in goals, assists, points, power-play goals and shorthanded goals with his performance.

The Knights reached the OHL finals and Bonk helped them on their run with 11 assists across 21 playoff appearances.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder goes back to the London Knights this season for at least one more year of junior hockey, however there is the potential for a two-season stint.