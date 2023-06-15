PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere has announced today that John LeClair will be the new Special Advisor to Hockey Operations.

“Adding in John LeClair to work in conjunction with Patrick Sharp and the rest of our hockey operations group will be a powerful combination with their vast hockey knowledge and a ‘team-first’ mentality,” said President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones. “John has been around the NHL and the game for a long time and knows what it takes to bring the core ethics of our foundation to the Philadelphia Flyers.”



“We have another great addition to our hockey operations team in John LeClair,” said Briere. “John’s hockey resume speaks for itself. His passion for the city of Philadelphia along with his strong leadership skills will be a key component to building our team back into its winning ways.”

“I’m extremely excited and honored to be named a Special Advisor to Hockey Operations,” said LeClair. “I’m most looking forward to being a part of this group and ensuring our number one priority is to bring the Stanley Cup to Philadelphia.”

LeClair will work along with newly hired Patrick Sharp and be involved in all aspects of the Flyers hockey operations departments.

The 53-year-old was originally drafted in the second round of the 1987 draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

LeClair represented his home country of the United States in the:

IIHF World Junior Championships 1988 1989

World Cup of Hockey 1996 (Gold Medal)

Winter Olympics 1998 2002 (Silver Medal)



LeClair played 16 seasons in the NHL from 1990 to 2007 and played with three teams including the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

During his 16 seasons, LeClair would play in 967 games and finish his career with 819 points that include 406 goals and 413 assists.

LeClair would also play in 154 Stanley Cup Playoff games and put up 89 points with 42 goals and 47 assists. In 1993, LeClair would help the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup Final.

While with the Flyers, LeClair would play on a line with Eric Lindros and Mikael Renberg famously called the “Legion of Doom.”

LeClair registered three consecutive 50-goal seasons making him the first American-born player and second Flyer to do so.

LeClair was inducted into many Hall of Fames including:

University of Vermont Athletic Hall of Fame (2001)

United States Hockey Hall of Fame (2009)

Vermont Sports Hall of Fame (2012)

Flyers Hall of Fame (2014)

During the summer, LeClair will continue to coach for the 3ICE which is an exhilarating, fast-paced, family-affordable, three-on-three professional North American ice hockey league.

The 3ICE league is coming to Hershey’s Giant Center on Wednesday, July 5, the Patrick Cup Championship for the 3ICE will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.