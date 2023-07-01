PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the roster and schedule for the 2023 Flyers Development Camp held from Sunday, July 2 through Thursday, July 6 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Leading the on-ice sessions will be Flyers’ Director of Player Development, Riley Armstrong, Assistant Director of Player Development, Nick Schultz, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms coaches.

The players who attend will participate in daily skating, strength and conditioning sessions, and off-ice topics, including social media training and sports psychology.

The camp will also end with a five-on-five scrimmage on Thursday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. The scrimmage will be open to the public for free.

The Flyers say 39 players are scheduled to attend the camp and those players will be split into two groups; Team Clarke and Team Lindros.

Eight of the ten players drafted by the Flyers in 2023 will be attending including Oliver Bonk who was selected 22nd overall.

Sunday, July 2 Team Clark 10:15-11 a.m. 11:15-12 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Team Lindros 12:30-1:15 p.m. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Monday, July 3 Team Lindros 10:15-11 a.m. 11:15-12 p.m. Monday, July 3 Team Clarke 12:30-1:15 p.m. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Team Clarke 9:15-10 a.m. 10:15-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 Team Clarke 11:30-12:15 p.m. 12:30-1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 6 Five-on-Five Scrimmage 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 there will be no on-ice session

On Wednesday, July 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the Class of 1923 Arena, the players will participate in an Ed Snider Youth Hockey Camp Skate.

Prior to the five-on-five scrimmage, the Flyers will host a Flyers Fan Fest on Thursday, July 6 at the Flyers Training Center from 4-6 p.m.