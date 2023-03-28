The suddenly hot Philadelphia Flyers will look for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

The Flyers (28-32-12, 68 points) extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) with a resounding 3-0 shutout of the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Goaltender Carter Hart stopped all 29 shots he faced while Scott Laughton, Kieffer Bellows and Tyson Foerster scored one goal each in the balanced effort.

Despite a frustrating season for the most part, the young Flyers have played much better lately in almost every area.

“You could understand if some guys kind of just rolled over and just went out there and played,” Philadelphia forward Morgan Frost said. “But we’re going out there to win every game, and it feels good in the room. It makes it a lot more fun to come to the rink.”

The penalty kill has been solid, especially in the past two wins. The Flyers killed off all seven power plays against the Red Wings and are 10-for-10 in the past two games.

Philadelphia head coach John Tortorella credited assistant Brad Shaw with an adjustment in the penalty kill.

“We’re chasing more, not letting them get set up,” Tortorella said. “Have an attitude of not letting them set up. For a while we just relied on blocking shots and staying in lanes and not putting them under pressure. I think we’ve moved in unison and pressure all day long killing penalties.”

Laughton has scored a goal in three straight games, helping the Flyers win three straight for the first time since Jan. 9-14.

“Just trying to make the most of my opportunity,” Laughton said. “Things are going in, so it’s been a fun little stretch here at home.”

On the other side, the Canadiens will be searching for their third consecutive victory.

On Monday, Montreal defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in a shootout thanks to Michael Pezzetta’s clinching goal in the sixth round.

Brendan Gallagher scored his 200th career goal, which tied Bobby Rousseau for 24th on the franchise’s all-time list.

Jordan Harris and Alex Belzile each added one goal for the Canadiens (30-38-6, 66 points).

Goaltender Jake Allen made 30 saves for his first victory since Feb. 28. He allowed only one goal on six shootout attempts.

The Canadiens called up goaltender Cayden Primeau on Monday and he will join the team in Philadelphia and is expected to start against the Flyers.

For a team that struggled so often this season, Montreal is now playing at a higher level.

“I think the most important thing about our brand is just the balance and the connection on both sides of the puck,” coach Martin St. Louis said.

When asked to describe what that meant, St. Louis gave a long explanation.

And then he simplified it.

“I know hockey is a game of mistakes and it’s not about being perfect, but it’s about finding ways,” St. Louis said. “I feel like we’ve grown tremendously on both sides of the puck that way, and all that happens through balance on the ice.”

