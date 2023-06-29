PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Cole Knuble, son of former Flyer Mike Knuble, was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round at pick 103.
Cole is an 18-year-old, 5 foot 10, 185-pound center who played for the Fargo Force in the USHL and is committed to the University of Notre Dame for the 2023-24 season.
While with the Fargo Force, Cole played in a total of 119 games over two seasons and racked up:
- 115 total points
- 50 goals
- 65 assists
- Plus/Minus +21
Cole’s father, Mike Knuble, played in the NHL from 1996-2013 with five different franchises that include the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and Washington Capitals.
Mike played for the Flyers from 2005-2009 and eventually came back in 2012 to retire as a Flyer.
Current Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere, was teammates with Mike when the two played for the Flyers.
While with the Flyers Mike played in 338 total games and had:
- 229 total points
- 118 goals
- 111 assists
- Plus/Minus +25
Mike played in a total of 1,068 games in his NHL career and put up:
- 548 total points
- 278 goals
- 270 assists
- Plus/Minus +76
While in the NHL, Mike would get a chance to play in 65 playoff games where he would put up 30 total points, score 14 goals, have 16 assists, and have a plus/minus of -2. Mike would also get the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup Trophy with the Detroit Red Wings in 1998.
Mike had his best playoff performance in the 2007-08 playoff run with the Flyers where he would play in 12 games, rack up 7 points, score 3 times, have 4 assists, and a plus/minus of -1.