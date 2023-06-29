PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Cole Knuble, son of former Flyer Mike Knuble, was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round at pick 103.

Cole is an 18-year-old, 5 foot 10, 185-pound center who played for the Fargo Force in the USHL and is committed to the University of Notre Dame for the 2023-24 season.

While with the Fargo Force, Cole played in a total of 119 games over two seasons and racked up:

115 total points

50 goals

65 assists

Plus/Minus +21

Cole’s father, Mike Knuble, played in the NHL from 1996-2013 with five different franchises that include the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and Washington Capitals.

Mike played for the Flyers from 2005-2009 and eventually came back in 2012 to retire as a Flyer.

Current Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere, was teammates with Mike when the two played for the Flyers.

While with the Flyers Mike played in 338 total games and had:

229 total points

118 goals

111 assists

Plus/Minus +25

Mike played in a total of 1,068 games in his NHL career and put up:

548 total points

278 goals

270 assists

Plus/Minus +76

While in the NHL, Mike would get a chance to play in 65 playoff games where he would put up 30 total points, score 14 goals, have 16 assists, and have a plus/minus of -2. Mike would also get the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup Trophy with the Detroit Red Wings in 1998.

Mike had his best playoff performance in the 2007-08 playoff run with the Flyers where he would play in 12 games, rack up 7 points, score 3 times, have 4 assists, and a plus/minus of -1.