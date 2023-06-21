PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their 2023-24 preseason schedule on June 21.

The NHL preseason will consist of six games and will be the first look at a Flyers organization that hired Keith Jones as President of Hockey Operations and Daniel Briere as General Manager.

The preseason schedule:

New Jersey Devils (Away) Monday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

New York Islanders (Away) Wednesday, September 27 at 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins (Away) Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m.

New Jersey Devils (Home) Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins (Home) Monday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

New York Islanders (Home) Thursday, October 5 at 7 p.m.



To listen to all the Flyer preseason games, you can listen on 97.5 The Fanatic or 93.3 WMMR. Later in the summer other forms of broadcasts will be announced.

Tickets and pricing for Flyers preseason games will also be announced at a later date.

The Flyers also showed off new jerseys on June 20 that include their home, away, and alternate versions.

“This New Era of Orange is all about honoring our franchise’s storied past while writing an exciting, new chapter of Flyers history,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Comcast Spectacor Chairman & CEO and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers. “These new uniforms represent that sentiment perfectly with details to honor previous eras paired with a fresh, modern design. And there’s no better company than Independence Blue Cross to be our first jersey patch partner! It is an organization that has meant so much to me personally and the entire Philadelphia region.”

This is the first change since 2010 to the home and away uniforms.