PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – With the NHL draft happening right now, there is a lot of focus on the future of hockey and speculation as to whether the picks will be the next “great” of the sport.

Looking back into the past at the Philadelphia Flyers draft history, one can see how many big names could potentially be revealed throughout the 2023 NHL draft.

Here are the top five draft selections from the Philadelphia Flyers:

5. Justin Williams (2000 – 28th overall)

Williams stayed with Philadelphia for three and a half seasons before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Williams reached the playoffs with Philly twice before leaving, but it never amounted to a Stanley Cup. Williams eventually won the big trophy three times over his career. His last playoff run in 2013-14 with the L.A. Kings he was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy for the best playoff performance.

4. Brian Propp (1979 – 14th overall)

Propp joined a small club of players who accumulated 1,000 career points, but he was overshadowed due to starting his career the same season as Wayne Gretzky. Propp played for the Flyers for 11 seasons, scoring 269 goals for 849 points in 790 games. Propp posted a 40-goal season four times with Philadelphia. Propp scored at least 20 goals a season every full season he was in a Philly uniform.

3. Bill Barber (1972 – 7th overall)

Barber was only the Flyers’ fourth first-round pick ever. Barber stayed his whole 12-year career in Philadelphia. Barber ended his career at 31 as a three-time All-Star, two-time Stanley Cup champion and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame. Barber always had at least 20 goals a season and never finished with a negative plus/minus. In the playoffs, Barber posted 52 goals for 112 points in 116 postseason games.

2. Claude Giroux (2006 – 22nd overall)

Giroux played in 1,000 games for Philadelphia, recording 900 points over his 15 seasons with the Flyers. Giroux never won an award however and was only an NHL All-Star once. The Flyers were not very successful while Giroux was on the team, they only made it past the second round two times, but he found his own success, finishing in the top four of Hart Trophy voting three times. Giroux had 100 points in a season for the only time in the 2017-18 season.

1. Peter Forsberg (1991 – 6th overall)

Forsberg is the best draft selection the broad street bullies have ever had. Forsberg only skated in 100 games for the Flyers but played 13 total seasons in the NHL. Forsberg began his career with the Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques where he won the Calder Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, and two Stanley Cups. He was also a three-time All-Star and winner of the NHL All-Rookie team. Forsberg is now in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Time will only tell if any of the Flyers draft picks from the 2023 NHL Draft will eventually make this list.