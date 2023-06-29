NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) – Last night the Philadelphia Flyers selected Matvei Michkov as the 7th overall pick and Oliver Bonk as the 22nd overall pick.

Michkov is an 18-year-old right winger who played for the Russian national team. The Flyers draft pick was originally projected to go as high as No. 2 overall, but dropped to No. 7, allowing Philadelphia to scoop him up.

Michkov is currently under contract with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for the next three seasons, meaning he might not play in the NHL until the 2026-27 season.

“It is what it is,” said Flyers general manager Daniel Briere. “We know he has a contract for three more seasons. But we just felt after watching him play and meeting him, we felt he’s a talent we can’t pass up. If we have to wait, we’ll wait.”

Michkov ranks second in European skaters according to NHL Central Scouting, coming in after the No. 2 overall pick Leo Carlsson who went to the Anaheim Ducks.

Michkov played in the 202-21 IIHF U18 world junior championships, collecting 16 points in seven games with 12 goals. He joined the KHL’s developmental league for the 2021-22 season and posted 22 goals in 22 games.

In his most current season, Michkov had 20 points in 27 games with the KHL despite starting the season as a 17-year-old.

Michkov had another reason that slipping on the orange jersey was so special to him last night. His father, Andrei, died in April this year at just 51 years old.

“Right now, it’s important for me to finish the goal that my dad had for me, and that’s winning the Stanley Cup,” said Michklov through an interpreter.

The Flyers’ second first round draft pick, Oliver Bonk, is a defenseman who plays for the London Knights (OHL). According to NHL Central Scouting, Bonk was the 20th-best North American prospect. Last season in the OHL, Bonk put up 10 goals and 30 assists having 40 points in 67 games, good for second in points and assists across the rookie defenseman.

When the London Knights made a run to the OHL Finals, Bonk had the fifth-most points among defensemen with 11.

Bonk’s father, Radek Bonk, was a former Ottawa Senators All-Star in 2000 and 2001.

Although both draft picks offer different talents, Michkov dropping to 7th was very beneficial for the Flyers and probably the best way the draft could have played out for Philadelphia.

The draft continues at 11 a.m. today. Stay up to date on the Flyers’ draft picks with the abc27 Sports Philadelphia draft tracker.