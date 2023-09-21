PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Philadelphia began playing hockey in 1967 but they needed a name when Ed Snider brought the hockey club to the city in 1966.

According to Team Name Origin, similar to most teams, Snider decided to hold a contest to name the team.

Instead of going through with the naming contest, Ed Snider’s sister, Phyllis had other ideas.

Phyllis said that a name that pairs well with the city of Philadelphia was “Flyers.”

Snider took his sister’s advice and since 1966 the Philadelphia Flyers have been part of one of the greatest sports cities in the world.

Although according to the National Hockey League, Philadelphia had an NHL team before the Flyers, in 1930 the Philadelphia Quakers took the ice and created one of the worst seasons in NHL history.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Quakers went 4-36-4 (1.36 point percentage) which is the second worst season of all-time (the first being the Washington Capitals in 1974-75 when they went 8-67-5 (.131 point percentage), stated by the NHL.

The NHL says that the Quakers would be shut down by the NHL Board of Directors and Philadelphia wouldn’t have a team again until 1967.

So after they became the Flyers they needed a logo.

The Flyers’ original logo has barely changed since the team’s formation in 1967. The first logo, which is basically still preserved today, boasts the same flying puck with wings to the left of the puck, made to look like the letter “P” for Philadelphia. The center of the puck is an orange circle outlined in a white circle surrounded by the black puck and off-shooting black wings. All of this is outlined in white. The original logo was rejuvenated just once in 1999 and remains essentially the same, the colors are just slightly brighter.

The Flyers all-time record is 2135-1536-457-207 which is 4,394 points while winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1973-74 and 1974-75.

In the Flyers 56 seasons, the team has 40 playoff appearances with a playoff record of 231-218.

The all-time leader in goals was Bill Barber with 420 and the Flyers all-time points leader was Bobby Clarke with 1,210.