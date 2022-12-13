PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Curt Simmons, the Phillies Wall of Fame starting pitcher and last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” club, has died. He was 93.

The Phillies announced Simmons passing on Tuesday, saying he passed away at his Ambler home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Simmons completed a 20-year Major League career as one of the greatest pitchers in Phillies history. In 13 seasons Simmons won 115 games with a 3.66 ERA and 1,052 strikeouts.

Simmons is fifth all-time in wins among Phillies pitchers and ranks among the top 10 in franchise history for innings pitched (1,939.2), strikeouts (1,052), starts (263), and shutouts (18).

A member of the 1950 pennant-winning Whiz Kids, Simmons was born in Egypt, Pennsylvania, and attended Whitehall High School in Lehigh County. He attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown and was signed to a then-record bonus after pitching against the Phillies in a 1947 exhibition game.

According to the Phillies, Simmons was a member of two state championship teams with the Coplay American Legion team. In 1945 Simmons played and was managed by Babe Ruth in both the Pennsylvania American Legion All-Star Game at Shibe Park and East-West American Legion All-Star Game at the Polo Grounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Simmons also pitched for seven years with St. Louis, two years for the Chicago Cubs, and one year with the Los Angeles Angels.

Simmons was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 1993 and was selected to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1968. He was then selected to the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.