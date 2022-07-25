(WHTM) – If you’ve ever wanted your own World Series ring, one from the Philadelphia Phillies 2008 championship is hitting the auction block.

Former Phillies starting pitcher Jamie Moyer is auctioning a ring that was presented to him in addition to his original player’s ring. The ring weighs approximately 81.26 grams, is made of 14-karat gold and has the raised Phillies “P” atop a ruby inlay surrounded by diamonds.

One side of the ring includes Moyer’s name, Phillies, and his number 50, while the other has 2008 with the Commissioner’s Trophy in the middle of Citizens Bank Park.

The starting bid for the ring is $10,000 and includes the presentation box. The Goldin July National Elite Auction is open until 10 p.m. on August 6. The auction will also carry a 1966-68 Wild Chamberlain game-used Philadelphia 76ers jersey.

Moyer, a Sellersville native and St. Joe’s alum, pitched parts of five seasons for the Phillies including the ’08 season at the age of 45. The 2008 season was one of his best in 25 years with 16 wins and a 3.71 ERA.

In Game 3 of the World Series versus the Tampa Bay Rays Moyer pitched 6.1 innings allowing three runs and five hits. Moyer received a no-decision in the Phillies’ walk-off win on a Carlos Ruiz RBI single.