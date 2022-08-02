(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies pulled their third trade deadline day move, acquiring veteran starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels.

NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN confirmed the report going into the Tuesday trade deadline. Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports former first overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez will go to Los Angeles in the deal.

In the first four years of his career with the New York Mets, Syndergaard was one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 2.93 ERA in 87 games. Syndergaard missed the 2020 season and pitched in just two games for the Mets in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Syndergaard signed a one-year $21 million deal with Los Angeles prior to the 2022 season. In 15 starts Syndergaard has a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 80 innings.

Prior to the Syndergaard trade, the Phillies acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels and reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs. The two deals cost Philadelphia two of their better-known prospects with catcher Logan O’Hoppe going to Los Angeles and pitcher Ben Brown going to Chicago.