(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports.

The deal, first reported by Robert Murray of Fansided, includes the Phillies top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe.

Marsh, a 24-year-old lefty in his second season, is hitting .226 this year with eight home runs. Advanced fielding metrics favor Marsh with a career .988 fielding percentage and a 71 Rdrs/year in right field.

Marsh’s Range Factor/Game in left field was the fifth best in the American League this season.

Marsh is now under team control for several years before hitting arbitration and free agency. Marsh will hit arbitration in 2025 and will not be a free agent until 2028 at the age of 30.