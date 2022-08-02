(WHTM) – The Phillies have re-acquired veteran reliever David Robertson in a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.

The trade, first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, will include pitching prospect Ben Brown, a breakout starter for Philadelphia.

This season Robertson, 37, has a 2.23 ERA and a 2.0 WAR in 36 games with 14 saves. Robertson pitched just seven games for the Phillies in 2019 before missing the remainder of that season and 2020 with an injury.

Robertson solidifies a Phillies bullpen that has exceeded expectations in 2022.