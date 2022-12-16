PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $72 million, four-year contract with right-hander Taijuan Walker, one more strong arm in the rotation for the NL champions.

The 30-year-old Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts this season for the New York Mets, one of Philadelphia’s biggest NL East rivals. He slots into a rotation fronted by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Walker was selected by Seattle with the No. 43 pick in the 2010 amateur draft. He made his big league debut with the Mariners in 2013.

Walker signed with New York as a free agent in February 2021. He turned down a $7.5 million player option last month in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal worth $17 million over two seasons.

The 6-foot-4 Walker made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021, putting together a fast start before fading to a 7-11 record with a 4.47 ERA in 30 games, 29 starts.

To make room for Walker on the club’s 40-man roster, right-hander Tayler Scott has been designated for assignment. Walker will wear No. 99.



