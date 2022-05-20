PHILADELPHIA (AP)Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will miss his fifth straight contest when Philadelphia opens a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Sunday. The Phillies originally hoped Harper could return on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has lost three of four without the two-time MVP.

”It’s a presence that’s missed,” Kyle Schwarber said after Thursday’s 2-0 loss to San Diego. ”But it’s a team. We all want Bryce in the lineup. He’s a staple MVP. We want him in the lineup. When he’s not in the lineup, we need to be able to pick that up.”

Harper is batting .305 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 34 games. He has been playing exclusively at designated hitter since injuring his arm on a throw from right field last month. He last played the field at Miami on April 16.

