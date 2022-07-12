LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WHTM) – Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber will participate in his second Home Run Derby.

Schwarber, whose 28 home runs is the second-most in baseball this year, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday afternoon with a montage video of home runs. The 29-year-old leads the National League in both home runs (28) and runs scored with 61 after signing a four year contract reportedly worth $79 million.

Schwarber previously participated in the 2018 Home Run Derby as a member of the Chicago Cubs and finished second to his now-teammate Bryce Harper. Schwarber has also made back-to-back All-Star games, appearing last year as a member of the Washington Nationals.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This year’s Home Run Derby is set to be a battle of National League, particularly National League East, bats. Other participants confirmed for the Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium are Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.

The 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place inside Dodger Stadium on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET.