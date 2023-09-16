(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that the franchise’s all-time winningest manager Charlie Manuel has suffered a stroke.

In an announcement on Saturday afternoon, the team said Manuel suffered the stroke while undergoing a medical procedure. The team says Manuel, 79, received immediate medical attention and a blood clot was removed.

“The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” said the Phillies.

Manuel was recently in Philadelphia for the franchise’s Alumni Weekend and Wall of Fame induction ceremony on August 12.

Manuel led the Phillies to a franchise record 780 under his tenure as manager, which included a World Series title in 2008. In nine seasons leading the Phillies, Manuel won five consecutive National League East titles and led the team to consecutive National League pennants in 2008-09.

In Manuel’s first eight seasons with Philadelphia, the Phillies did not finish with a losing record. In 2011 the team won a franchise record 102 games, but failed to reach the National League Championship series.

During the 2013 season Manuel was fired by the Phillies after going 53-67 to start the season. He later returned as the hitting coach midway through the 2019 season after the firing of John Mallee.

Manuel currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the General Manager in Philadelphia and has been a staple in Spring Training behind the batting cage.

Prior to managing the Phillies, Manuel managed the Cleveland Indians for parts of three seasons that included an American League Central title in 2001. His managerial career ended with 1,000 wins over parts of 12 seasons.