PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies announced the release of veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday.

The move was among a flurry of decisions made after Philadelphia made four trade deadline acquisitions and reinstated second baseman Jean Segura from the disabled list.

The 32-year-old Gregorius returned from injury in 2022 to hit .210 with one home run in 63 games. In three seasons with the Phillies Gregorius hit .230 with just 24 home runs. Gregorius was in the second year of a two-year contract worth $28 million with three years of deferred money worth $1.5 million.

Gregorius’ release likely means top prospect Bryson Stott, who has split time between second and short this year, will be the Phillies starting shortstop moving forward.

In addition to reinstating Segura and releasing Gregorius, the Phillies activated trade deadline acquisitions Brandon Marsh and Noah Syndergaard. Kyle Gibson was also activated from the bereavement list.