CLEARWATER, Fl. (WHTM) – Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered an apparent knee injury Thursday afternoon while fielding a ball during a spring training game.

The play happened in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers as Hoskins attempted to field a ball behind first base.

Hoskins went down with the non-contact injury and was carted off the field. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time and comes exactly one week before the Phillies’ opening day game against the Texas Rangers.

In 12 spring training games Hoskins had four home runs and four doubles for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has faced injuries to several key members with outfielder Bryce Harper recovering from Tommy John Surgery and pitcher Ranger Suarez suffering a setback while recovering from an arm injury.

One of the longest-tenured members of the Phillies roster, Hoskins is entering his final season under contract with Philadelphia before becoming a free agent.