PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Newly elected Hall of Famer Scott Rolen, along with former Phillies general manager John Quinn and former owner/team president Ruly Carpenter, will be the Phillies 2023 Wall of Fame class.

Rolen, who spent seven seasons with the Phillies, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in January and will be inducted on July 23. After joining the majors with Philadelphia in August 1996, the seven-time All-Star hit .282 with a .373 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage. The eight-time Gold Glove winner posted 207 doubles, 150 home runs, 559 RBI, 426 walks, 533 runs, and 71 stolen bases with the Phillies.

“I am humbled and honored to join so many great Phillies on the team’s Wall of Fame,” Rolen said. “My years in Philadelphia, I wouldn’t trade for anything. It taught me how to play the game, how to hustle and play hard. I’m grateful to Philadelphia and the Phillies for the important role they played in my career.”

Four of Rolen’s Gold Gloves came while he was with Philadelphia, the other half coming from his ten latter seasons in the league.

Rolen earned National League Rookie of the Year in 1997 following the start of his major league career with Philadelphia, making the third baseman the first Phillie to earn the honor since 1964.

Rolen played for St. Louis, Toronto, and Cincinnati following his departure from Philly, winning a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006.

Quinn held the general manager position with Philadelphia longer than anyone else. Quinn oversaw the teams’ operations from 1959-72, during which Quinn acquired four of the nine Phillies whose jerseys have been retired.

Carpenter, who was also chosen for the Wall of Fame, became the youngest team president in the MLB at 32. While Carpenter was president, Philadelphia won three straight division titles and the World Series.

Quin and Carpenter will join just two other executives on the Wall of Fame, including general manager Paul Owens and general manager/team president Pat Gillick.

“In different but important ways, Scott Rolen, John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter all left an indelible mark of greatness on our organization, and we are proud to honor them,” said Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton.

The Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend is set to take place on August 11-13 and Quinn and Carpenter will be honored posthumously before the Minnesota Twins game on Saturday, August 12. Rolen is unable to attend the Aug. 12 event and instead will be honored before the New York Mets game on Sept. 22.