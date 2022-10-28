From Philadelphia to Lancaster, anticipation is building.

“The Phillies being in the World Series plus the Eagles going for 7-0. That’s pretty exciting,” said Steven Finkey, of Shippensburg.

The Philadelphia Phillies play in the World Series tonight for the first time since 2009. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a winning streak, too. Dennis Ryan scored tickets to Sunday’s game.

“The atmosphere of being in Lincoln Financial Field. It’s an awesome atmosphere to be a part of. It’s such a great time to be a sports fan right now,” said Dennis Ryan, from Chester County.

Ryan is making some last minute purchases. He says he’s coming dressed to impress.

“Buying Eagles apparel for the game this weekend. My wife is a huge Disney fan so we have Disney Eagles Mickey here,” Ryan added.

Others made the trip to Lancaster County to get into the spirit.

“I’m very excited. My dad was a Steelers fan and my boys are Eagles’ fans so we are really excited for the game,” Steven Finkey said.

While family rivalries are normal, this is the best one yet.

“It’s pretty good hearted. all of our banter. we’re hoping now for a Bills-Eagles Super Bowl. We would love that,” said Christian Rodriguez, of Lancaster.