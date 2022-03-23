(WHTM) – Introductory press conferences are starting to become a routine for the Phillies.

Two days after President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski donned the red stripes on Kyle Schwarber for the first time – he did the same with the team’s latest edition, Nick Castellanos, on Wednesday.

“He’s in a position where he brings more than a bat to the lineup. With his determination, winning atmosphere, chemistry that he brings to the clubhouse…a championship type of individual,” says Dombrowski.

Dombrowski is familiar with Castellanos’ work.

During his time as president and general manager of the Tigers in 2010, Dombrowski actually drafted Castellanos to the Tigers system.

While the boss references championship pedigree in the freshly signed $100 million dollar outfielder, the truth is – he’s never won a playoff game.

Something he’s looking to change in Philly.

“I’ve played over a thousand big league games and I have zero playoff wins. You know what I’m saying? So cool…I’ve made money, I’ve hit homers, I’ve played on TV, but I haven’t won no games that matter. You know what I’m saying? So I would like to do that,” says Castellanos.

The 10-year veteran joins an already stacked lineup featuring the aforementioned Schwarber, along with reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper – who Castellanos says was a big part in bringing him to Philly.

“Bryce also played a part in getting this deal done. Big thanks to him,” says Castellanos.

The two won a gold medal together in 2009 as Team USA teammates during the COPABE “AAA” (18U) Pan American Junior Championships.

Now the duo looks to do the same in Philadelphia.

But first things first – ending the second-longest playoff drought in baseball at 10 years.

Their quest to do that begins on Opening Day against the Oakland A’s on April 8th.