HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- On Friday, the PIAA will make a final decision on whether or not there will be a fall high school sports season. On Thursday, hundreds of parents, student-athletes and supporters took to the steps at the Capitol to have their voices heard.

Everyone in attendance watched and cheered on in support of the "Let the Kids Play" rally. Everyone at the Capitol stressed the importance of a season beyond playing a game.