HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA announced Friday it would move forward with the fall sports season, leaving the final decision to individual school districts. Practices can start as early as August 24.

Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi added that, per the guidelines put forth by the state, spectators are not allowed to attend events as this time. The Board of Directors did unanimously approve a motion to give some version of a season in the spring to teams not participating in the fall.