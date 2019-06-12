PIAA Championship Times, Dates & Locations
Seven midstate schools to compete for PIAA Championships
HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1A Baseball: Greenwood vs. West Middlesex, Thursday 1 pm, Penn State
5A Baseball: Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Red Land, Thursday 7 pm, Penn State
1A Softball: Williams Valley vs. DuBois CC, Friday 11 am, Penn State
4A Softball: West Perry vs. Elizabeth Forward, Thursday 1:30 pm, Penn State
5A Softball: Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Trafford, Friday 4 pm, Penn State
6A Softball: Central Dauphin vs. Hazleton, Thursday 11 am, Penn State