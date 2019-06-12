Sports

PIAA Championship Times, Dates & Locations

Seven midstate schools to compete for PIAA Championships

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:28 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:02 AM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. - 1A Baseball: Greenwood vs. West Middlesex, Thursday 1 pm, Penn State

5A Baseball: Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Red Land, Thursday 7 pm, Penn State

 

1A Softball: Williams Valley vs. DuBois CC, Friday 11 am, Penn State

4A Softball: West Perry vs. Elizabeth Forward, Thursday 1:30 pm, Penn State

5A Softball: Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Trafford, Friday 4 pm, Penn State

6A Softball: Central Dauphin vs. Hazleton, Thursday 11 am, Penn State

