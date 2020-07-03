PIAA: masks required for all high school sports activities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA released a statement on Friday, providing clarity on the recent mask order signed by Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine this week, and how it will affect local athletes.
In a question-and-answer format, the statement read:
Yes. Everyone must wear a face covering, such as a mask, unless they fall under an exception listed in Section 3 of the Order. Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition that prevent the wearing of face coverings, but must wear face coverings when on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. and any time 6 feet of social distancing is not possible.
The statement added that schools will need to update their health and safety plans that have already been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and will also need to seek re-approval from local school boards.