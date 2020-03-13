PIAA on postponements: “You want to get your calls right”

In a week of unprecedented and widespread cancelations, a simple metaphor might hit home for sports fans.

“You want to get your calls right.“

That’s what PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said on Thursday afternoon in reaction to the organization postponing both the basketball and swimming and diving championships.

Here’s the full release from the PIAA:

Lombardi added that the PIAA began talking about possible actions at the beginning of the state basketball tournaments, but wanted to wait to see how the COVID-19 situation unfolded before making a major decision.

The PIAA will re-assess the scenario in two weeks, but says that the situation is fluid and that more information will become available.