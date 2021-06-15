PIAA softball: Line Mountain, Lampeter-Strasburg earn spots in title games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two local teams will play for state softball championships at Penn State later this week.

A massive performance on the mound from Kya Matter pushed Line Mountain past Williams Valley and into the 2A final with a 1-0 win. The righty struck out 19 batters, while only giving up two hits.

Lampeter-Strasburg shut out West Scranton in the 5A semifinal, winning 3-0 to advance to the program’s third straight state final and its fourth in the last five seasons.

Halifax was the lone Midstate squad to bow out Monday, falling 7-3 to Tri-Valley. The Wildcats brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning, but a double play put an end to the deepest playoff run in Halifax history.