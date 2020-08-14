PIAA talks with Governor’s staff, provides update on fall high school sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA spoke with representatives of the Governor’s office on Friday, a day after Governor Tom Wolf doubled down on his recommendation to push all sports activities back to January of 2021. No final decision on a fall sports season was made.

The PIAA released a statement after the two sides met, saying it was concerned with the Governor’s stance on the health and safety of Pennsylvania’s athletes, citing a lack of specific data on sports and the spread of COVID-19.

“We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student athletes,” Executive Director of the PIAA, Dr. Robert Lombardi said in the statement.

The full statement posted to the PIAA’s Twitter account is below.

PIAA Speaks With Governor's Staff pic.twitter.com/uoPzM4v9e1 — PIAA (@PIAASports) August 14, 2020

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet on August 21 to further discuss a potential fall sports season.