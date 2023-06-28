PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Wednesday that they have acquired Reilly Smith from the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Penguins relented a third-round 2024 draft pick for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound winger. Smith has been signed through the 2024-25 season with an annual value of $5 million.

The 32-year-old just had a Stanley Cup Championship season with the Golden Knights. Smith scored 26 goals and added 30 assists for 56 points. Smith was plus-11 through 78 regular season games.

His goal-scoring was third for Vegas and his points came in as the fourth most on the team. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Smith recorded four goals and ten assists, two of the goals and one of the assists came in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The Mimico, Ontario native is an NHL veteran with 12 years under his belt. Smith has played for the Dallas Stars, who drafted him 69th overall in 2009, Boston Bruins, and the Panthers before joining the Golden Knights in their inaugural 2017-18 season. With the Knights, he is the franchise leader in playoff assists (48) and second for playoff points (66).

Before joining the NHL, Smith played for three years with the Miami University of Ohio from 2009-12, posting 122 points in 121 games.